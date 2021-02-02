Frank S. Weidman, 89, of Christiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Frank G. and Ella (Stoner) Weidman. He was married to the late Rosa J. (Hostetter) Weidman, who passed on December 25, 2011.
Frank had dairy farmed for many years at his home farm on Maple Shade Road. He went on to haul livestock and taxi Amish in later years. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Christian Church. Frank enjoyed hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Huntingdon County. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his sons' softball games.
Frank is survived by three children: F. Edward, husband of Jenifer Weidman of Quarryville; Joanne, wife of Art Kreider of Christiana; and Glenn J., husband of Barb Weidman of Christiana. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Weidman and 3 sisters: Catherine Aument, Erma Miller, and Helen Booth.
Funeral services will be private followed by interment in the Union Cemetery, Kirkwood. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Drive, Kirkwood, PA 17536. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »