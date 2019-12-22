Frank S. Nolt, 87, of Lititz, PA, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Minerva Breckbill Nolt. He was the husband of Shirley Brubaker for 64 years on September 4.
Frank was a dedicated member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster where he sang with the Matins Choir. During the Korean War, Frank served as a sergeant in the United States Marines. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech.
Prior to retiring in 1994, Frank was employed for 30 years as an electrical engineer by Pittman Corporation in Harleysville. He also enjoyed an avocation of repairing clocks and watches. Frank was a collector of and enjoyed displaying standard size and Lionel model trains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Andrew, husband of Loretta Kratz Nolt, of Lititz, Margaret, wife of Leonard Marsch, of Lancaster, Christine, wife of Charles Hash, of Lititz, Kathryn, wife of James Edwards, of Lancaster, Julie, wife of Kyle Hunt, of Leola, and Jason, husband of Tina Dennis Nolt, of Manheim; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jem Nelson of Lititz, and Mary, wife of Al Mortimer, of Oregon, OH. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marian Lefever and Hazel Reist.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Private interment will be in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the benevolence fund of Westminster Presbyterian Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Saturday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
