Frank S. Martin, 86, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a son of the late Paul Martin and Della Stauffer Martin and the loving husband of Erna M. Johe Martin for 40 years.
Frank was a member of Mohler Church of the Brethren in Ephrata and worked as a Fleet Manager for Martin Limestone for 15 years, Diamond Spring Water for 10 years, and most recently Summers Trucking. He was a Realtor for over 30 years and also co-founded M+S Snowmobile Sales in New Holland, PA.
Frank was a licensed pilot and owned and flew a Cessna 140. He loved traveling with his wife and spending time at his family cabin in Sullivan County with his son. He also enjoyed hunting and had been a Deputy Game Warden with the PA Game Commission.
In addition to his wife, Erna, Frank is survived by four children: Robert (Dolores) Martin, Tracey (Tony) Haws, Jeff (Missy) Nolt, and Doug (Cindy) Nolt; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
A celebration of life will be announced at future date.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
