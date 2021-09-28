Frank S. Laurento, "Frankie", age 40, of Christiana, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, September 27, 2021. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Debra Finchio Laurento of Coatesville and the late Frank J. Laurento, Jr.
He was a self-employed antiques dealer who loved his work. He was formerly associated with the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Matthew J. Laurento of Coatesville, girlfriend Teresa Dinuova and her son Cole of Christiana, and his grandmother, Wanda Godfrey Ray of Erie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, on Friday, October 1st at 12 noon with Rev. Michael J. Fitzpatrick as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in St. Cecilia's Catholic Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
