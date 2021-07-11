Please join us in celebrating the life of Frank S. Files. Frank passed away on May 5th, 2020 but due to COVID, the family was unable to hold a celebration for Frank at that time.
The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 3 PM at the home of a friend in Lancaster. If you are interested in attending and celebrating the life of Frank, please reach out to his daughter Liz Files for more details.
Liz Files can be reached at 484-474-0850 or Elizabethafiles@gmail.com
