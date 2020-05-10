Frank always said, "If you know Frankie Files, you know everyone!" Frank was a great conversationalist with a warm and outgoing personality. He loved people and everywhere he went people knew him and his smile would light up a room. He will be missed by so many.
Frank S. Files, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Born in Frederick, Maryland on September 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Theodore and Charlotte (Foutz) Files.
Frank came to Lancaster when he was three years old. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth V. Files. Liz was the love of his life and they were married for 50 years. Frank graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and was a member of the 1952 Central Penn Football championship team. Frank worked at Hamilton Watch for 13 years and then worked as a Production Supervisor at Armstrong World Industries for 13 years. Frank owned several apartment buildings, his first at twenty years of age. In 1987 Frank and Liz purchased a 200-year-old farmhouse in the Fly Way Business Park, remodeled and opened Liz Files & Associates Real Estate office.
Frank was a deacon at Highland Presbyterian Church and a founding member of Bent Creek Country Club. Frank was raised a Master Mason on June 21, 1971. He achieved his 32nd Degree in Scottish Rite. Frank was very active in Lodge 43 of Lancaster and was committed to his Fraternal Values and Virtues.
Frank is survived by his children, daughters Elizabeth and Kathleen and a son Frank, and nine grandchildren, Peter, Peyton, James, Aidan, Caitlin, Lauren, Jack, Bridget and Shane.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. To send online condolences, you may visit Frank Files on Facebook or visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
