Frank S. Durdock, 96, of Manheim, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Stephen and Antoinette Phillips Durdock. Frank was the loving husband of Shirley M. John Durdock who died in 2015.
He was a faithful member of St. Richard, Manheim, where he served as an usher. Frank worked for the Fuller Company, Manheim, as a Machinist. A veteran, he proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Frank was a member of the Manheim Historical Society, a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, the American Legion, Post #419, was involved with Cub Scouts for many years and was the Past President of the Manheim Wrestling Booster Club. He participated in the World War II Army invasions of Leyte, Philippines and Okinawa. Frank enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Scott A. husband of Sandra Durdock, of Manheim, Gary Durdock, of Chaptico, MD, Dale husband of Kendra Durdock, of State College, and 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was the youngest of 11 siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Franks Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family and a viewing from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
