Frank R. Sweigart, "Do-Little," age 73, of Hershey, passed away on January 7, 2023 after a brave battle with cancer. Born on June 30, 1949 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank H. and Alberta C. Sweigart. Frank is survived by his companion, Lynn Wolfe.
Frank was a graduate of Manheim Central High School and proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He drove truck for over 30 years with various companies, but most of his career was with Edward Armstrong & Sons in Lancaster. He retired from Worley & Obetz in Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his companion Lynn is his daughter Wendy Fisher, wife of Scott Fisher of Hellam; his son Frank B. Sweigart, husband of Susan Birk-Sweigart of North Carolina, and Billy J. Sweigart, husband of Laura Sweigart of Conestoga. He is also survived by his sister Esther Deppen, husband of Brad Deppen of Manheim; and 5 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's Graveside Service on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
