Frank R. Rauba, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Moravian Manor. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Helen S. (Scerba) Rauba. Frank was the loving husband of Phyllis A. (Christman) Rauba, and they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this coming August.
Frank graduated from Trenton High School and attended Temple University in Philadelphia. He worked in sales of agricultural products for Cargill, Inc., from where he retired following 25 years of service. Frank and his family enjoyed skiing and traveled throughout the United States and Europe to visit many ski resorts. Frank was known to be a quiet and very even-tempered individual, always remaining calm and never raising his voice. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends.
Along with his wife, Phyllis, Frank is survived by three children: Patricia A. Lantz and her husband Rick of Strasburg; Lynn M. Wilt and her husband Jeffrey of New Holland; and Thomas F. Rauba and his wife Charlene of Lititz. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Jennifer R. Nissley and her husband Dustin and Zachary T. Wilt, M.D. and his wife Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Roslyn Nissley; and a brother Kenneth G. Rauba and his wife Karen.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Frank's final resting place will be in the family plot in the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville, Carbon County, PA. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
