A Life Celebration Gathering for Frank R. Edgell will take place at the Riverside Campus Association, 730 East Strawberry Street, Lancaster, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Relatives and friends are encouraged to dress casual for the event. You may certainly honor Frank by wearing anything that has the Coca-Cola symbol.
Your favorite covered dish to share with everyone will certainly make the event special. The family looks forward to seeing you all on Saturday afternoon and sharing the many stories of Frank's Life.
