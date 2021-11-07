Frank Nevin Book, 89, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Ira Thad and Alma (Groff) Book. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Best) Book for over 50 years.
Nevin was a 1950 graduate of Southern Lancaster County Joint High School. Nevin had served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work as an electronics technician for the former RCA in Lancaster. Nevin was a lifelong resident of Quarryville. He was active in the community and served on the Quarryville Planning Commission for over 37 years. He was a member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, the American Legion, and a Past Master of Washington Lodge # 156 F.&A.M. In earlier years, Nevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, bird watching, and woodworking. He loved being outside and enjoyed tending to his garden and lawn, even continuing to mow his lawn into his 80’s. Often times he could be found outside in his chair whittling away at his carvings as he reveled in the beauty of the great outdoors. He was very handy and could fix almost anything. He was always willing to help his children and grandchildren with school projects, whether it was a science fair project, pine wood derby cars or an exact model of the Anne Frank House, his ideas, attention to detail and most importantly his patience were unmatched. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their many sporting events, dance recitals and school performances.
In addition to his wife, Nevin is survived by 2 children: Gretchen, wife of Paul Plechner of Quarryville; and Gary, husband of Julie Book of Willow Street; 4 grandchildren: Sophie, Nevin, Greta, and Thaddeus; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Book, Maxine Hoffman, and Gardner Book.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at QPRC for the extraordinary care Nevin received during his stay there. We find comfort in knowing that he was truly loved by so many of his caregivers.
A service celebrating Nevin’s life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Private interment with military honors will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nevin’s name to SECA, which serves the community that he loved. Donations can be mailed to: SECA 299 Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at: