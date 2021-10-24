Frank N. Corbin, Jr., 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Brethren Village on Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was the loving husband of Brenda L. (Brinser) Corbin for 23 years. Frank’s first wife, Nicole (Sayers) Corbin died in 1988. Born in Martinsburg, WV, he was the son of the late Frank N. Corbin, Sr. and the late Thelma (Rhodes) Corbin, and step son of the late Frances (Payne) Corbin.
Frank graduated from Martinsburg High School, and then earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV. He worked as a pharmaceutical manager for Pfizer. Frank served seven years in the West Virginia National Guard.
He was a wonderful, kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving Frank in addition to his wife Brenda, are five children: Diane, wife of Joseph Sabol, Ellen, wife of Philip Pfaltzgraff, Margery, wife of Erik Eddy, Michael Tshudy, and Kristen Sims; as well as four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his sisters, Karen Thatcher and Susan Hall, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and step mother, Frank was precede in death by his brother, Thomas Corbin.
Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »