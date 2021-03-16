Frank Martin Sensenig, 62, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Frank B. and Elizabeth Z. (Martin) Sensenig and was the husband of Susannah B. (Stauffer) Sensenig.
He was a member of Stauffer (Pike) Mennonite Church.
Frank was the owner/operator of Hilltop Greenhouse.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by five sons, Frank, husband of Audrey (Zimmerman) Sensenig of Ephrata, Andrew, husband of Kathy (Stauffer) Sensenig of Elkhorn, KY, Samuel Sensenig, William Sensenig, Norman Sensenig, all at home; six daughters, Barbara Sensenig, at home, Laura, wife of Roger Auker of Homer City, Edna, wife of Larry Auker of Ephrata, Martha, wife of Rufus Stauffer of Homer City, Kathryn, wife of Leonard Auker of Lyndonville, NY, Susannah, wife of Timothy Martin of Indiana, PA; 28 grandchildren; a brother, John, husband of Thelma (Stauffer) Sensenig of Ephrata and five sisters, Edna, wife of David Stauffer of Loveville, MD, Anna, wife of Marlin Martin of Hillsboro, OH, Alice, wife of Mahlon Stauffer, Helen, wife of Elam Stauffer, Alma, wife of Henry Stauffer, all of Loveville, MD.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 330 Akron Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM at the late residence, with further service at 9:30 AM at the Stauffer (Pike) Mennonite Church, 2530 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
