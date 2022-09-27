Frank Mahlon Miles, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his summer home in Ocean City, MD, following a lengthy illness. Born Sunday, May 22, 1949, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Marie E. (Cox) Miles. He was married to Deborah A. (McLain) Miles on September 22, 1992.
Frank retired from Armstrong World Industries after 30 years of service. He then worked for the East Lycoming School District for ten years before retiring to the beach with his wife Deb. Frank loved gardening, yard work, and feeding and watching his hummingbirds. He especially loved spending time with his loving grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of over 30 years, he is survived by two children: Stephanie M. Romano, married to Lenny, of Emerald Isle, NC and Steven Lee Smith, of East Petersburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Alexis, Brodie and Isabella Romano, Preston and Briella Smith, Alyssa Deraco; two step sisters: Sandy Sydnor and Joy Walton, as well as Frank's numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Harold, Kenneth and Richard Miles, as well as a step sister, Marie Yuninger.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614, with his son, Steven Lee Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9 AM until the time of the service on Saturday.
