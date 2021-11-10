Frank M. Ortleib III, 78, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Frank, Jr., and Hellen (McDonald) Ortleib.
Frank worked for many years at Pennfield Feed and owned his own Carpentry and Electrical company, known as Frank’s Electric. When he wasn’t working, Frank enjoyed hunting, and spending time with his family. Frank was called Gig by his nieces and nephews. He lived with his great-nephew, Jason Radzik.
Surviving is his sister, Patsy Myers (husband Greg) of Manheim, PA; and his brother, Steven Ortleib of Delaware. He is also survived by his niece, Heidi Brady (husband Scott) of Lititz, nephews: Terry Gestewitz (wife Anne), Tyron Ortleib, and Justin Ortleib (fiancée Bobbisu) both of Lancaster; and six great-nieces and nephews, Jason Radzik, Nicole Brady, Samantha Gestewitz, Nathan Gestewitz, Cole Ortleib, and Bennett Ortleib.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
