Dear Dad,
God shared you with us for 91 years and now has taken you to your heavenly home to join Mary, your wife of 61 years.
We are very sad but we also rejoice.
We are so very blessed to have had you as our role model as you lived a godly life.
Your heart belonged to your family, your home and your strong Christian faith.
We loved your stories and respected your advice, wisdom and encouragement.
Your love, support and gentle spirit will forevermore be missed. Your humor was one of a kind.
Thank you to Deborah Miller and the entire Juniper Home Staff for the excellent care you provided to our Father during his stay. Especially during the COVID lockdown.
A special "thank you" to Becky and Joseph Herneisen (Frank's grandchildren); your attention and love was unmeasurable.
Frank M. Haldeman, 91, of Mount Joy and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Ammon and Barbara Miller Haldeman. Frank was the loving husband of the late Mary Anna Lamb Haldeman who died in February of 2010. Frank was the former owner and operator of Mount Vernon Motel and the Ridgewood Manor Mobile Home Park in Manheim. He also assisted his son in the Management of Ridgewood Manor II in Delaware. He was an active and faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Frank's interests included fishing, gardening and riding horses in his younger years.
Surviving are two daughters: Nancy L. wife of Norman D. Minnick, Loretta S. wife of John Dodson II all of Manheim, two sons: Melvin T. husband of Beverly Haldeman of Hockessin, DE, Richard E. husband of Terri A. Haldeman of Hummelstown, eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Kathryn Keenan. Preceding him in death are two brothers; Elam and Miller Haldeman and five sisters: Miriam Tarker, Mary Holton, Edna Bouder, Ada Gingrich and Anna Ruth Campbell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's funeral service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing time at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Frank's memory to the East Fairview Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
