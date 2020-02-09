Frank Louis Shuder, 88, was a longtime resident of Lancaster, PA, originally born in Finleyville, PA. He retired from the City of Lancaster where he worked at two of his favorite places: Central Market and Longs Park. He also was a barber by trade for many years.
Shuder was an eternal student, reading five or so books at a time, was versed on many subjects, and could hold an interesting conversation with anyone. He is known for his artistry of drawing, his charm, wit, and he had a lifelong love of walking, weightlifting and philosophy.
He is survived by his three daughters: Stephanie M. Terry, Francie J. Shuder, Alexis M. Shuder, grandchildren Trina Brown-Hinton, Darrick "Jake" Brown with a twin Derrick "Marby" Brown (deceased), Jenifer Hoffman-Kamarow and Joshua T. Shuder, eight great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
He passed peacefully of natural causes on February 2, 2020 at Conestoga View nursing home where he resided. Frank made many friends with the staff, residents, clergy, and visitors of other patients. A family celebration of life will be held in the spring. (717) 273-6283
