Frank L. Hoover, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born Wednesday, September 14, 1932 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Ezra and Lillie (Derr) Hoover. He was married to Donna L. (Thomas) Hoover for 9 years. His first wife Audrey (Mohr) Hoover, to whom he was married 47 years, passed away in September of 2010.
A 1951 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Frank served as a U.S. Army combat medic during the Korean Conflict. During his high school years, he worked as a paper carrier for Lancaster News. He worked 32 years at RCA until his department closed as well as Johnson Controls and John Fullerton, Inc., an electrical contractor.
Frank served 48 years in emergency service. A Past Fire Chief and Past President of Rheems Fire Company, Frank also served in many administrative areas as well. He was active with Rheems Ambulance and Susquehanna Valley EMS. He also coached Little League Baseball in Rheems and was a West Donegal Township Supervisor.
Frank was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for 66 years. He served as a trustee and on the Worship Committee. He regularly checked the emergency lights to ensure they were working correctly and helped maintain the pews and chairs. Frank enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in Cameron County. He treasured joining his classmates at their monthly breakfast and spending time with his friends for coffee at McDonald's.
In addition to his wife Donna, Frank is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Hoover (Dawn) and Doug Hoover (Beth); four grandchildren: Justin Hoover (Amber), Carly Hoover, Jacqueline Hoover and Alexis Lepez (Brian); two great-grandchildren: Noah and Quinn Lepez; two sisters: Irene Demart and Frances Barrick (Al). He was predeceased by two daughters: Amy and Beth; three brothers: Robert, Herbert and Jay Hoover, and two sisters: Della Parmer and Grace Walters.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. A livestream of the service will be available on the church's YouTube channel StPaulsUMCofEtown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Rheems Fire Company, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.