Frank Joseph Cascarella, 86, of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away on January 12, 2023 due to injuries he received in a car accident. He is survived by his wife, Marion Williams Cascarella. They would have been married 57 years on May 7.
Frank was born in Philadelphia, and was the son of the late Frank J. Cascarella and P. Florence Ziccardi Cascarella. He graduated from Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey in 1955, served in the Marine Corps, and worked for National Grange Mutual Insurance Company. He later worked 26 years at Goodville Mutual Casualty Company before retiring. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and an elder for many years, taught the communicants' class, and served as chairman of the church's Missions Committee. He was also involved with Cub Scout Pack 180 in Allentown, NJ, and coached many youth baseball and softball teams in Allentown and Lancaster, PA. He loved his family, and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. He was a huge fan of all Philadelphia sports teams.
In addition to his wife, Frank is also survived by his sister, Marie Springer, his son, John, husband of Diahann Byers, his daughter, Jennifer, wife of David Helms, his daughter Susan, wife of Andrew Young, and 12 grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received 10-11 AM on Thursday, January 19 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA, with a memorial service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Frank's memory to the Great Commission Committee at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601.