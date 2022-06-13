Frank John Tame, age 70, of Landisville, PA, passed into eternal life with Jesus on June 11, 2022. He was born in Lancaster on August 13, 1951 to Leo Lawrence and Anna Jane (Michael) Tame, who both preceded him in death.
His loving wife of 37 years, Candy survives him. His brother John Dommel and wife, Patty, live in Coatesville, PA. He is survived by his son Robert L. Boring and wife Molly, of McClure, PA, grandchildren, Scott Druckemiller II, and wife Monisha, and Jessica and Michelle Druckemiller; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Monica, and Tylor Druckemiller, and nephews, John, Jr., and Frank Dommel and Wayne and niece Heather McDade. He is also survived by a step-brother, Patrick McDade and wife Florence and his father-in-law, William Carruthers.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1969.
He served in the Marine Corps from 1969-1972 as a radio operator. During his service, he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and participated in Operation Deep Express in the Mediterranean. Recently he joined the Marine Corps League.
He was employed by Yellow Freight System from 1972 through 2011, as a dockworker, jockey, and long-distance truck driver, logging over 2 million safe miles.
He was employed at the Manheim Auto Auction as a driver and dispatcher from 2012 to 2020. More recently, he delivered auto parts for Advance Auto Parts.
He was a coach for the Lancaster Presidents football team in the 1970's. He played softball in the Teamsters league and bowled with his wife in the Hizz and Herzz bowling league during the 1980's. He was a former member of Green Hill Sportsman's Club. More recently, he played bocce ball in the Lancaster Bocce League. He enjoyed playing golf with his many friends. He loved watching Eagles football, Sixers basketball, Phillies baseball, Penn State football and golf.
When he wasn't working or enjoying sports, he enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, and traveling with his wife.
Frank will be deeply missed by all of his family and his many friends for so many reasons, but mostly for his love of being able to make people laugh, and for his love for them.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Funeral Service from Grove Memorial United Methodist Church, 611 S. Main Street, Lewistown, PA 17044 on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with The Rev. Doug Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Juniata Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends at The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be sent to the S. June Smith Center, 57 Laurel Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Lebanon VA Medical Center, attn: Hospice Care, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA.17042
