Frank John Lombardo, Jr. of Cumming, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 67. His last moments were spent in the comfort of his beloved wife, Marna.
Frank was born to parents Frank, Sr. and Lena Lombardo in Lancaster, PA. He graduated from Hempfield High School, then earned his Associate in Arts Degree from Keystone College, followed by completing his Bachelor in Arts Degree at East Stroudsburg University. After building up his professional career at various firms, he spent the last 20 years until retirement as a Print Production Supervisor for UPS where he also made lifelong friendships. He enjoyed his remaining years focused on his family and music.
Frank married the love of his life in 1978, and the couple had one son. He was a wonderful husband and father, big brother, cousin and friend, as well as uncle to a large number of nieces and nephews extending three generations. Frank was an accomplished and lifelong guitar player who was well known and respected among his peers in the music community.
Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marna Anne Lombardo; their son, Michael Eric Lombardo; and his younger sister, Lori J. Hemphill. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank John Lombardo, Sr. and Lena Rita Lombardo.
A visitation will be available to friends and family at Ingram Funeral Home on October 21 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service and tribute at 11:00 a.m. In light of the current pandemic, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for your safety. We ask that all attendees please respect social distancing guidelines to the best of their ability. For those who are unable to attend in person, there will be a live stream of the service available to view online at https://www.youtube.com/user/ingramfuneralhome/live.
The family is beyond grateful for the condolences and fond remembrances of Frank. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to one of the following non-profit organizations which were close to Frank's heart; www.songsforkids.org, www.atlantamusicproject.org, www.georgiamusicfoundation.org, www.music4chief.com, or https://thunderroadrocks.com/student-sponsor/.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.