Frank J. VanBlargan passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2023.
Born on March 24, 1932 in Nuremberg, Pennsylvania he raised his family in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia. He loved American history and travel, combining both to visit every state, presidential home, birthplace or library, national parks, battlefields and historic sites. He was very patriotic and proud of his three sons who served in the United States Marine Corps.
He is now reunited with June, his loving wife of 63 years. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, David (Barbara), Mark (Cindy), John (Jennifer), grandchildren; Sara, Austin, Katelyn (Michael), Katie, Jacob, Rachel (Peter) and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Hadara, his sister Arlene and several nieces and nephews.
May God rest his soul.
Our family wishes to thank the staff of the Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center especially Amanda, Connie, Jenna, Kelly, Loretta and the Hospice workers of York for their compassionate care and support. May God bless each of you.
Visitation with the family is Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be Tuesday, April 18 at 1:30 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to, Chosen People or Friends of Israel.
