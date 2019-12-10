Frank J. Pozda, 90, of Lancaster, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at Brethren Village Retirement Community on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late John and Ann (Hudzik) Pozda.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife Florence M. (Szykman) Pozda in 2004.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Frank often chuckled that he was drafted twice in his lifetime. The first time was when he was drafted by the New York Knicks basketball team after he graduated from East Stroudsburg University, but he never got to play because he was drafted again by the Army.
Frank started his teaching career as a Physical Education teacher at the Booneville High School in New York from 1954-1957. He soon moved to Lancaster where he taught from 1957-1985 in the School District of Lancaster at J.P. McCaskey.
He was very proud of his famous sauerkraut that he made annually at home for his family and friends to enjoy, for over 50 years. His memberships included The Tucquan Club, VFW of Millersville, American Legion of Mount Joy, Lancaster Education Association, PA State Education Association, and the ROMEO Club which stood for Retired Old Men Eating Out. He also officiated soccer and basketball for 25 years locally. Frank enjoyed his routine trips to the mountains, the shore, sporting events and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Lefever, wife of Gregory, of Lancaster, a son, David M. Pozda, husband of Kathy, of Lancaster, four grandchildren, Connor Lefever, husband of Rachael, Lauren Lefever, Megan and Kelly Ann Pozda. He is also survived by a sister Helen Harabin, of Wilkes-Barre, a host of nieces and nephews, and a companion Ginni Mattern of Mountville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Wazenski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Visitations will be held on Friday night from 6PM-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and again on Saturday at the church from 10AM-11AM. Military Honors will be rendered following Mass. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to his church, St. John Neumann, or to the Jeff Musser Foundation, PO Box 216, Akron, PA 17501.
