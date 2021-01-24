Frank J. Monteforte (1926 - 2021)

Frank J. Monteforte passed away from natural causes on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born on August 19th, 1926 in Westbury New York to Felicia Fuschino and Carmine Monteforte. He was married to the love of his life, Theresa for 73 years. Frank enjoyed spending time with son John fixing cars and spending quality time with his daughter Felicia and her dog Abbey. He will be remembered as a true family man, and an American hero. He had an unfailing work ethic and a great sense of humor.
He served in the United States Army in World War II as a Private First Class (PFC) and was stationed in Germany during his enlistment. He was a member of the Westbury New York VFW Post 945 for many years. He enjoyed participating in the local Memorial Day Parade.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Theresa ; his children, Felicia and John; his grandchildren; Tom, Al, Cherise, Frank and his wife Hillary and John and his wife Nicky; and his great-grandchildren; Kayla, Amber, Mason, Michael, Owen, Abigail and Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
