Frank J. Laurento, Jr., age 69, of Ronks, passed away at Ware Presbyterian Village on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Frank J., Sr. & Esther K. Fiore Laurento.
He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church of Coatesville. Frank was self-employed as an antique dealer. He graduated from Coatesville High School.
He enjoyed volunteering at Ware Presbyterian and the food bank. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was known by many for his giving heart and help to those in need. He enjoyed walking his grandpups.
Surviving are 2 sons: Frank S. Laurento of Christiana, Matthew J. Laurento of Coatesville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Griffith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place from the St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA, on Tuesday, May 25th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. shiveryfuneralhome.com