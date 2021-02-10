Frank J. Gappa, 79, of Lancaster passed away on February 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Danville, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Helen M. (Lazicki) Gappa. He was the beloved husband of Gloria J. (Faus) Gappa, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Frank worked as a machine operator for Kellogg's for 26 years and enjoyed constantly learning and growing in his position by taking courses in electrical and mechanical engineering. In addition to his work at Kellogg's, he also was a volunteer member of the Kellogg's fire brigade and was a volunteer fireman for Eden Fire Company.
A man of strong faith who put God first in his life, Frank was a member of St. John Neumann, where he served as an Extraordinary Minister, Funeral Acolyte, and Administer to the Sick. He attended annual spiritual retreats at Malvern Retreat House for 40 years and helped to recruit guests. Together with his wife, Frank was an active member and past president of the Lancaster Serra Club.
Frank was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Santa Maria Assembly, 4th Degree Knights. He was a past Faithful Navigator, past Grand Knight of Council #6810, past District Warden of District #97, and past District Deputy of District #61. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard and received the Honor Guard of the Year Award for 2014-2015.
Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He shared this love with his children and went on many trips to the mountains with his sons to hunt and fish. While his children were growing up, he was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts and a Troop Leader for Webelows and Boy Scouts. He served as the Treasurer for the East Petersburg Sportsman's Association for 10 years. He was a farmer at heart and would spend hours tending to his vegetable garden that he grew from seeds.
He was a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor. Frank was dedicated to God, his family, and his community and showed it in everything he did.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Gloria, his children; Frank J. Gappa, Jr., Kathleen M. (Gappa) Clark and her husband Thomas, Diane M. (Gappa) Riggles and her husband Brian, Kenneth L. Gappa and his wife Brenda, and Daniel R. Gappa and his fiancée Beth Keller, eight grandchildren; Laura A. Vaughn, Dustin W. Gappa, Brandon K. Riggles, Brooke M. Riggles, Leah C. Gappa, Cari K. Gappa, Ashley L. Heinlein-Gappa, and Alexander J. Heinlein-Gappa, six great-grandchildren; Ariel M. Shaffer, Trinity M. Shaffer, Xavier V. Shaffer, Logan L. Shaffer, Xander J.Heinlein-Gappa, and Maizlee G. Heinlein-Gappa, and his siblings; Maryanne McAllister and her husband Robert, Edward A. Gappa and his wife Judy, and Charles L. Gappa and his wife Ann. He is preceded in death by his beloved infant daughter, Brenda M. Gappa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Fr. Michael Culkin as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 9:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, Frank's family kindly asks that donations be sent to St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the address above. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com