Frank J. Fiorentino, 84, of Marietta, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank P. and Marion Madonna Fiorentino. He was the husband of Carole D. (Ochs) Fiorentino, with whom he would have shared his 64th wedding anniversary on September 21, 2021. Frank is also survived by his three daughters; Carole L., wife of William Benson, Donna M. wife of Tom Kruschinsky, both of Marietta and Linda E. Althouse, of Hellam; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Frank worked for former Caterpillar, Inc. in York for 29 years. Frank was a "Saved"- "Born Again" believer and a devoted member of Faith Bible Church of Mount Joy. He enjoyed serving the Lord as a deacon, usher coordinator and enjoyed leading devotional and spiritual music at local retirement homes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Marie and a sister Marie.
A funeral service celebrating Frank's life will take place at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 A.M. Family and friends will be received from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. Interment will follow the service at the Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Bible Church (see above address) or Hospice and Community Care P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To register online condolences, please visit Frank's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.