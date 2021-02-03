Frank J. Cappabianca, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Homestead Village. He was the husband of Theona A. Mancini Cappabianca with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on August 8, 2020. He was born in Providence, RI, son of the late Joseph and Angelina Solitro Cappabianca. He was a training supervisor and then worked at the home office of Friendly's Ice Cream, Wilbraham, MA for 30 years before his retirement. Frank was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Twalkers Park City Mall, AARP, and was a former member of the Leiderkrantz. He enjoyed oil painting and traveling.
Surviving in addition to his wife, children: Maria (Michael) Cox, Wakefield, KS; Paul (Jeanne Oliver) Cappabianca, Round Rock, TX; John Cappabianca (partner Vicki Rutter), York, PA; Daniel (Mary) Cappabianca, Kailua, HI and Lara (partner Peter Asarese) South Hadley, MA. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother: Gaetano Cappabianca.
A Private Memorial Mass for the Family will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Final commendation and farewell in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bristol, RI. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
