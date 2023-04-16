Frank J. Buonomo, 76, of Talmage, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Providence Place Senior Living of Lancaster.
He was born in Hackensack, NJ, to the late Sam J. and Louise T. (Fattrosso) Buonomo and was the husband of Marie A. (Grube) Buonomo with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage in March.
Frank was a labeler for Packing Corp of America. He was a veteran of the U.S. navy, serving during the VietNam War. He loved gardening, playing Bingo and going to Atlantic City.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by two sons, Jason, husband of Stacy Buonomo of Johnstown, Alan Grube of Talmage; two grandchildren, Brandon and McKenzie, and a sister, Carmela.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a prayer service at 12:00 PM. Final commendation and farewell will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA - Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.