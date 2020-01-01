Frank Hoxworth, 91, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Warner F. and Mary (Clark) Hoxworth and the beloved husband of A. Arlene (Hess) Hoxworth.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Frank served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Frank was an employee of Armstrong, working in the warehouse for 20 years, until his retirement. Frank was also a long-time member and past president of the East Petersburg Fire Co, Station 23, and volunteered for decades and a member of the Artisans Order of Mutual Protection. Frank was of Christian faith and attended the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling, the latter of which, he was especially skilled, earning several trophies from local tournaments and events. He loved his family, especially playing board games with his grandchildren and going on family trips to Kauffmans.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Arlene Hoxworth; his children, Michael Hoxworth and wife Lelani, and Pam Knouff and husband Rick; grandchildren, Matthew Knouff and wife Ana, and Alyssa Knouff; and great-grandson Mathias Knouff. He is also survived by his siblings, Gloria Seifried and Larry Hoxworth. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Russel and Glenn Hoxworth and Gladys Mast.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA. Guests will be received prior to the service, starting at 10:00am. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the East Petersburg Fire Co. at 6076 Pine St. East Petersburg, Pennsylvania 17520. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »