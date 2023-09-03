Frank Herbert Hoover, 92, of Gordonville, passed away on August 31, 2023, at home.
Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Frank W. And Eva M. (Clark) Hoover. He was the loving husband of June (Siedhof) Hoover, with whom he married on January 29, 1955, and shared 68 years of marriage.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army as a Corporal. He began his painting business in 1954, which is currently Frank Hoover & Sons. Frank attended Community Bible Church in Gordonville and was a very dedicated Christian. He served on the Pequea Valley School Board, Leacock Township Supervisors Board, the IU13 Joint Authority Board, and was a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring cars, and riding his motorcycle.
Frank is survived by his wife and his children, Jeffrey, husband of Michele (Herr), Kere, husband of Vicki (Rathman), Melanie, wife of Herb Benner, and Fred, husband of Melissa (Esh). Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Frank is predeceased by his siblings, Ethel Smith, Paul, and Charles.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.