Frank Harry West, age 92, entered into heaven on December 12th, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Lillian Mae Miller and Harry West, and stepson of Frank L. Miller.
He was the husband of the late Barbara F. West with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, David K. West (Winston-Salem, NC) and Wendy W. Martin (Winston-Salem, NC), wife of Dale Martin; and three grandchildren, Melissa, Diana and Mary.
Harry graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia, served in the Navy for two years, and was a graduate of West Chester University with a Master's in Education from Temple University. He worked in education for 37 years, serving as principal of Donegal High School before his retirement in 1986. He was a lifetime member of Mitchell Lodge 296, Jenkintown, Philadelphia and Lu Lu Temple Shrine, and was a member of St. Edward's Episcopal Church.
Harry enjoyed all sports, traveling, and spending time with family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.salemfh.com.