Frank H. "Mike" Jacobs, 90, formerly of New Holland, a resident of Long Community at Highland, passed away at the home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was the husband of Joan L. Cairns Jacobs. Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late William B. and Edna Mae Hyman Jacobs.
Mike retired as a welding supervisor from CNH in 1991 where he had been employed for 41 years.
He was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland, where he had been involved as the property chairman, deacon, elder, and past president of the consistory. He was a former member of the New Holland Jaycees. Mike spent many days and weeks volunteering for various organizations, the Moss Mission of St. Stephen's, Habitat for Humanity, Ephrata Manor, Friendship Community and the Hartman Center. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Potter County. He served on the Forest Stewardship Committee of Potter County where he helped with forest restoration and stream erosion projects.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, and working on habitat around his home in New Holland to attract Monarch butterflies.
Surviving besides his wife are three daughters, Susan Jacobs-Halls of Lancaster, Michele L. wife of Troy Shirley of Leola, and Jeanne wife of Lee Curley of Gap; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret wife of Jim Fiore of Coatesville, and Nancy wife of Elmer Arment of Gap. He was preceded in death by a brother John Wm. Jacobs and by a sister Linda Leonard.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, with Rev. Dr. Timothy Z. Witmer officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to St. Stephen Reformed Church.