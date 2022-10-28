Frank H. Gilbert, 69, of Columbia passed away on October 22, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Lebanon. He was born in Columbia on April 21, 1953, to the late Rosemond, Sr., and Margaree Holden Gilbert. In 1975, Frank proudly enlisted in the United States Army where he served over 13 years. His time in the service afforded him the opportunity to travel to Korea, Germany, Alaska and California. Returning to Pennsylvania Frank worked over thirty years with Mr. Bill's Seafood. He enjoyed being outdoors where he took pleasure in hunting and fishing. Frank will be remembered as an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed scratching off lottery tickets. He was loved and adored by everyone but most of all loved his family dearly.
Frank leaves behind his children, Stephan husband of Celeste Smith of Columbia, LaTonya wife of Richard Garcia of Millersville, Erica N. Gilbert of Little Rock, AR, Keenen M. Edmond of Columbia; three granddaughters, Jalecia G. Marcano of Millersville, Jailyn E. Phiel of West Chester, Jada L. Smith of York; two sisters, Anna Whitted of Dover, Dorothy, wife of Keenan Preston of York; three brothers, Major Gilbert of Columbia, Rosemond, Jr. husband of Joanne Gilbert of York, Jerry Gilbert of Columbia; maternal aunt, Myra Forrester of Silver Spring, MD; a host of nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jasmyn L. Smith; four siblings, Isiah Gaines, Harold Gaines, Robert Long, and Marie Boatwright.
Services for Frank will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, Mail Code 10V, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. columbia/Landisville