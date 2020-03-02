Frank H. Diffenderfer, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Frank and Louella Hoke Diffenderfer. He was the loving husband of the late Sharon L. Erline Diffenderfer who passed away in 2006. Frank was an inspector for Armstrong World Industries before he retired. He was a member of the Germania Band Club and Elstonville Sportsman's Association. Frank loved hunting, wood working and enjoyed helping family and friends with a variety of construction related projects.
Surviving is a daughter, Ashley S. wife of David C. Barnett, of Manheim, a son, Frank H. Diffenderfer Jr., of Mountville, three grandchildren: Troy Diffenderfer, Garrett Barnett, Layne Barnett, two sisters: Bonnie Brubaker of Mount Gretna, Sandy Metzler of West Salem, Ohio, one niece, two nephews and his companion, Donna Heisey of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Diffenderfer and a grandson, Heath Diffenderfer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Frank's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »