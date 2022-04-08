Frank G. Hampilos, 55, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the loving son of Bessie Hampilos and the late George S. Hampilos.
Frank graduated from Lancaster Country Day School and Franklin & Marshall College with a BS in Business Administration. After graduation, he became an integral part of the family business at Coronet China and Decal Company.
Frank was family oriented who loved his cats and was an automotive enthusiast. He loved to dine out frequently and was very socially active.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Bessie, his brother, Dr. Speros G. Hampilos of South Pasadena, FL, his sister, Renee H. Gammache, who had a special bond to her adoring brother, of Lancaster and his nieces, Tori Hampilos and Alexis Hampilos of South Pasadena, FL.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Hector Firoglanis officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Trisagion service will be held on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Private entombment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
If desired memorials, may be sent in Frank's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
