Frank F. Fox, 86, of Lititz, formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Ruth Esther (Snavely) Eckman and Frank F. Fox. He was the loving husband of Sandra Ruth (Hoeltzel) with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Frank was a member of Conestoga Valley Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, he had a career as a machine shop supervisor at several manufacturing plants. Frank was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1956-1959. He enjoyed bowling, camping, and playing cards with family and friends. He was an avid collector of Winross trucks. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Patricia Cover of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by his children: Jeffrey Fox and Donna, of Nashville, TN, Kimberly Fox and Lisa of Jericho, VT and Michael Fox and Lisa of Yuba City, CA; his grandchildren: Jeremy Fox, Michael Fox, and Erin, Shawn Murphy and Natalie and Lacey Fox and Daniel; as well as beloved nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Bertha Miller and Dorothy Fry.
Interment with military honors will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM at Conestoga Valley Church of Christ, 2045 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 12:30 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Conestoga Valley Church of Christ at the church address above.
