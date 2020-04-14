Frank Everett Brown, 66, of New Providence, entered into rest on April 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Veryle D. and Susan (McGowan) Brown. He was the loving husband of Beverly E. (Work) Brown for over 47 years.
Frank had been employed at Burnham Corp. as foreman and supervisor. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vegetable gardening. Above all, Frank was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by 3 children: Nevin, husband of Jessi Brown; Andrew, husband of Heidi Brown, and Carrie Harmon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kayleigh, Olivia, Addy, Harper, Norah, and Declan; and a sister, Vicki Jackson-Settle. Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Bickel and a brother, Veryle D. Brown, Jr.
Interment will be private. A celebration of Frank's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at
