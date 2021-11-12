Frank E. Shaffer, 75, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his home. Born July 7, 1946 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Frank D. and Martha Ebersole Shaffer.
Frank was a 1964 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. He served two years 1 W at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital. He drove truck hauling fruit and potatoes up and down the East coast. He later drove truck for Dart Container in Leola, PA for 12 years. In 1984 he returned to Greencastle to take over his father’s business, Shaffer Products, to manufacture surveying stakes. He retired in January 2005 after his sons took over the business. In his younger years, Frank enjoyed restoring vehicles. He also enjoyed camping and traveling the U.S. and abroad. He loved spending time with his family at his cabin. He also spent time doing mission work and serving his church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Johns Shaffer, whom he married on January 15, 1966; five children, Dean Shaffer (wife Mary) of Fredericksburg, VA, Rodney Shaffer (wife Tammy) of Greencastle, Tina Beck (husband Shawn) of Montrose, CO , Beverly Priest (husband Matt) of Greencastle, and Tim Shaffer (wife Tawnya) of Greencastle; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and three siblings, Angeline Mallow (husband Eldon) of Clearville, PA, Linda Stitely of Greencastle, and Myron Shaffer (wife Joyce) of New Creek, WV. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a grandson and a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Upton Church of the Brethren, 8490 Warm Spring Road, Greencastle, PA 17225. Ray Stuber, Rudy Shaffer and Marlin Marks will officiate. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St.. Greencastle, PA and one hour prior the service on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Torreon Navajo Mission, HCR 79 Box 8, Cuba, NM 87013-9701 or to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. Condolences may be offered at zimmermanfh.com.
A living tribute »