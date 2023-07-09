Frank E. Rozman, age 80 of Lititz, passed away at UPMC Harrisburg. Raised in Steelton, PA, Frank was the son of the late Frank A. and Tillie A. (Smisl) Rozman. He married his devoted wife, Luegnia A. Putt on August 26, 1972 and was able to celebrate 50 wonderful years with her.
After graduating high school, Frank went on to further his studies and achieved the highest level possible, earning two master's degrees and a Ph.D. in Education from Rutgers University. He served as an associate professor at Millersville University and retired in 2004. Frank was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz and the Lebanon Country Club. In his leisure, he loved traveling throughout the United States as well as abroad and watching Penn State Football. He was an avid cat lover and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Lugenia of Lititz, Frank is survived by his daughter, Beth L. Cummings (wife of Chris Y.) of Elizabethtown, his brother-in-law Jeffrey L. Putt (husband of Nicole R.) and many cousins.
Family will receive friends on Friday July 14, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA. 17543 from 10 AM-11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM. Frank will be laid to rest at Witness Park at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate, or Children's Miracle Network Hershey, https://www.cmnhershey.org/.
