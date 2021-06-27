Frank E. Dysard, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his residence. Born in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Persey and Nora (Rinker) Dysard. Frank was the husband of Kay (Morgan) Dysard with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage this past January 15th.
Frank retired from Redners Markets. An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank spent a lot of time in Bedford, PA.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay, are three children, Tam Yovanovich, wife of Ray of Elizabethtown, Pam Witt, wife of John of Barto, PA, and Kathy Schwanger, wife of Jay of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Beverly Cramer of Huntingdon and Daphne McCartney of Mount Union.
He was preceded in death by ten siblings.
The Dysard family would like to thank the staff of Davita Dialysis in Elizabethtown for all the care they have provided Frank over the years.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »