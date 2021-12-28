Frank E. Cimino, Jr., 76, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center, after an extended illness. Born in Neptune, NJ, he was the son of the late Frank E. and Janet (Cook) Cimino. Frank was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth A. “Betty” Cimino, who passed in September, 2019.
Frank was a devoted husband, father, Poppy and friend. For more than 40 years, he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Jersey Central Power & Light, retiring in 2001. Always active in the communities where he lived, he formerly served as a scout master, youth baseball coach and throughout his life was a dedicated volunteer firefighter with many fire departments in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. An outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Frank was loved by all who knew him, and led his family and friends through life with his wit, wisdom and special “Ciminoisms”.
Frank is survived by his children: Frank Cimino and wife Donna of Daytona Beach, FL, Michael Cimino and wife Lynn of Philomont, VA, Robert Brown and wife Carolyn of Lititz, PA, Jerome Brown and wife Caroline of Howell, NJ, Jackie Loesch of Howell, NJ, Patrick Brown and wife Maureen of Jacksonville, FL, Carla Padakowski and husband Tony of Beachwood, NJ; and his significant other Diane Swisher of Ephrata, PA, and her son Russell Swisher and wife Stephanie of Lansdale, PA. Also surviving are his grandchildren Danny Cimino, Jamie Cimino, Ashley Parker, Nicholas Cimino, Jennifer Loesch, Jessica Loesch, Joseph Brown, Caitlin Brown, Patrick Brown, Amy Brown, Kyle Brown, Nicole Murphy, Elizabeth Brown, Sean Prato and Michael Swisher, a brother, Fred Cimino, a sister, Patricia Numair. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet “Betty” Haberl.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Frank's memory to be made to the Lincoln Fire Company – Station 16, 38 South Market Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.