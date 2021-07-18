Frank E. Bursa, 93, formerly of Basking Ridge, NJ and Woodcrest Villa, passed away on July 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. Born in Hobbie, PA he was the son of the late Peter and Anna Bursa. Frank was married for 58 years to the late Jean A. Bursa who died in 2016.
Frank was a 1952 graduate of Drexel University with a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering. While in college, he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, and was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a registered professional engineer. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and also in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Frank worked as a consulting engineer with a civil engineering firm in the east coast area, later working as a freelance engineer. He also worked and lived overseas on various projects including two-year projects in Pakistan and Brazil.
He was an avid golfer, with two holes in one to his credit, and enjoyed playing bridge, reading, skiing, and bowling. Frank and his wife loved traveling and during his working and retirement years, he and Jean traveled the world together.
Surviving is a brother, John of Bound Brook, NJ; sister, Florence of DeLand, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Denise Boyer, Helen Campagna, Margaret Cortese, and Donna Mondor, and a brother, Edward.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
