Frank E. Boyer, 84, a native of Lancaster, PA, passed from this life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Mennonite Home where he resided since September 2018. He retired in 2004 from Yellow Freight Trucking East Petersburg, PA.
Frank served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1958. He was a life member of the Commercial Travelers. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Yarnell, brother-in-law Ray Yarnell, Sr., brother John Boyer, Sr, sister-in-law Dorothy Boyer and brother Ronald Boyer. Frank is survived by his stepbrother Jimmy Longsdorf, and his nephews John Boyer, Jr., Jeff Boyer, Ray Yarnell, Jr. and niece Sue Medina.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Mennonite Home for ALL they did for Frank in his last years and days of life.
The funeral service will be private. Please visit Frank's memorial page at:
