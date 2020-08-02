Frank David Tegtmeier

Frank D. Tegtmeier, 71, of East Petersburg, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Collingdale, PA to the late Christian Frederick and Louise (Wetherill) Tegtmeier.
A 1967 graduate of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Frank earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from Millersville University in 1971. Frank enjoyed acting in the Drama Club. While working on his Master's Degree, Frank met Mary E. Carlson who was working on her Bachelor's Degree in Russian also at Millersville.
Frank and Mary married in 1972. They both worked for R.R. Donnelley at Steel Way, with Frank being a proofreader for 36 years before retiring in 2013. Frank and Mary enjoyed many Fall vacations to the Pocono's to celebrate their wedding anniversary and experience the vivid foliage.
He was quite an eclectic reader, devouring all subjects over the years. Frank paid great attention to detail. Grandson Dakota will always remember Frank's greeting to him, "Did you learn anything new or interesting today?"
In addition to Mary, Frank is survived by their sons, David L. Tegtmeier of York and Carl M. Tegtmeier of Marietta; grandchildren, Dakota Tegtmeier, Jared Tegtmeier-Oatman and Arilyn Tegtmeier-Oatman; as well as his siblings, Patricia Wexelblat (Richard) of West Brandywine, Philip Tegtmeier (Teri) of Honey Brook, and Linda Tegtmeier of Philadelphia. Frank was preceded in death by their daughter, Sheri Tegtmeier and his sister, Robin Nugent, wife of Harry of Philadelphia.
Services will be private.
