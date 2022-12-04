Frank D. Shimer III, 64, of Coatesville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Barbara (Scheppner) Shimer, sharing 38 years of marriage this past October. Born in Harrisburg on May 30, 1958, he was the son of Nancy (Stoner) Shimer of Lititz and the late Frank D. Shimer, Jr.
Frank graduated from Manheim Township High School with the class of 1976. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Business from Elizabethtown College. Frank also obtained his associate degree in Fire Protection from DCCC, and was a Certified Safety Engineer. Frank had many talents working in Loss Control, Home Remodeling, Powder Coating, Metal Fabrication, Plastic Injection Molding, Building Maint. & Truck Driver. A great car enthusiast, he loved working on his cars, fixing any and all things, and helping others. He and his wife built their own home in 1987, a proud accomplishment of theirs. They enjoyed sailing, camping, taking motorcycle rides, going to car shows & spending time at the shore.
Surviving in addition to his wife and his mom is a daughter Kathryn E. Shimer and her partner Derick Reinhart of Coatesville; brothers Scott S. Shimer, husband of Karen, of Royersford, Chris D. Shimer of Lititz; four nieces and one nephew Ashley, Stephanie, Heather, Jordan and Jen; sisters-in-law Nancy, Elaine, brother-in-law Andy, husband of the late Carolyn and friends - too many to count.
A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.