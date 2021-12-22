Frank D. Madonna, 91, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dominic K. and Sarah (Geraci) Madonna. He was the loving husband of Shirley P. (Walter) Madonna who passed away in 1981.
He worked as a supervisor for the Burnham Corp. for over 25 years and later went on to work for the City of Lancaster retiring in 1992.
Frank enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, and loved animals especially dogs and horses. Above all he was a family man that cherished spending time with all of them.
He was a member of the Millersville VFW and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Frank is survived by his children: Carla Trimble wife of Paul of Holtwood, PA, David Madonna husband of Lisa of Millersville, PA, Clarissa Allen wife of Stuart of Port Washington, WI and Kendall Madonna husband of Rose of Kirkwood, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Tara, Desiree, Kaylin, Harlie, Kyle, Frankie: five great-grandchildren and a sister, Rose Fisher of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
The family would like to thank the staff, especially the Orange Team, of Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care that was given during Frank’s illness.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. A private interment for family will follow in Stehman United Methodist cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602.