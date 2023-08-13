Frank D. Frattarole, 92, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Born in Johnstown, PA, Frank was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Rubis) Frattarole. After graduating from Johnstown High School, he proudly served his country in the Air Force as an Airman First Class where he earned a National Defense Service Medal then went on to study engineering.
He was fortunate to marry the love of his life, Rachel (Tiracave) in 1961. Together they made their home in Lancaster, PA where Frank worked as an application engineer for Burnham Corporation before retiring. Frank always said his proudest accomplishment was his family.
Frank loved life and enjoyed it every day with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing, and hunting as well as spending summers at Rehoboth Beach. He also enjoyed traveling the world with Rachel and was a devout Catholic and active in the church.
In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, Frank is survived by his three children: F. Mark Frattarole married to Nancy (Hess), Annette Frattarole, and Lisa Proto married to Tony. Also surviving are his seven beloved grandchildren Olivia Strothers, Elizabeth Frattarole, Julia Strothers, Ben Proto, Anthony Frattarole, Katherine Proto and Anna Proto; and his sister, Joyce Turgeon. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two sisters.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 from 10am to 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, Hospice & Community Care Development Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/
Online condolences may be made at SndyerFuneralHome.com