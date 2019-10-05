Frank D. Creasy Jr., 73, passed away on September 29, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1946, the son of the late Frank D. Sr. and Esther (Thomas) Creasy.
Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a self-employed painting contractor and commercial fisherman in Northern California where he lived for many years.
Frank is survived by his children; Shelley Creasy of Red Lion, Chad Creasy of York, and Franklin D. Creasy III of Dallastown. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Brandon Creasy (Carrington), Braden Creasy, Marie Hudak, Brianna Creasy, Bryce Creasy and Taryn Creasy, and 3 great-grandchildren. Frank also leaves behind Jackie Creasy, the mother of his children and his great friend. He is survived by siblings Shirley Charles, William Creasy, Robert Creasy, Glenn Creasy, and Mike Creasy all of Lancaster County. He was preceded in death by siblings: Teddy, Barb, Loretta, Wanda, Leroy.
Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York PA 17402 or to your favorite hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Rawlinsville Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Dr., Holtwood PA, on Friday October 11, 2019 from 5pm until 10pm. The celebration
is open to all who would like to attend.