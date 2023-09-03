Mr. Frank Cummins, a veteran of nearly 60 years in broadcast journalism and international relations passed away at age 91, Saturday, August 26, 2023, in his home surrounded by family.
Frank moved to Lancaster in 2006 from Northern Virgina where he spent 35 years with the Voice of America (VOA), the U.S. Government's international broadcasting agency.
Son of the late Dr. Frank Newton Cummins and Clara Yates Cummins of Erie, Pennsylvania, Frank was educated at the University of Chicago (which he entered at age 15), Allegheny College, Gannon College, and Columbia University. Frank began his radio/television career in Erie.
In 1963, he joined the Washington-based VOA where he served as a presenter, correspondent, editor and executive. His assignments included Deputy Chief of Middle East/South Asian broadcasting, Deputy Program Manager, and Director of Program Evaluation. Overseas postings included tours in Lebanon, Pakistan, Nigeria and Germany. At various times, Frank provided consulting services to the British Broadcasting Corporation, National Public Radio, and Radio Finland.
After retirement, from VOA, Frank spent five years as an international consultant to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, recruiting and working with European, Asian, and Latin chains.
An avid student of naval history, Frank belonged to the Nelson Society, the 1805 Cub, the Navy Records Society, and the U.S. Naval Institute. His own navy service (1954-1958) included assignments as a gunnery officer on the USS Canberra (America's second guided missile cruiser), and on the staff of the Commander-in-Chief, Atlantic fleet.
Frank was a member of the Lamberton Lodge (F.&A.M.); the Shriner-Concord Cemetery board; Thaddeus Stevens Society; the ACLU, and a variety of liberal organizations.
A member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1979, Frank credited the AA and an "attitude of gratitude" for his more than thirty years of sobriety.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Renae Cummins (nee Weichel) of Lancaster; a son, Alexander Christian Cummins; a son-in-law, Hutch Chen- both of Taipei, Taiwan; two stepdaughters, Brandy Moye (Ray) and Lexi Smith (Jahan) both of Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren of Lancaster, PA; and a brother, James E. Cummins.
A memorial service will be held in the family home, date to be determined and personal invite to follow. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Thaddeus Stevens Society or the ACLU.
